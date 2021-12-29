With the year winding to a close, President Nana Akufo-Addo has backed down from the initial target to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians before the end of 2021.

He now views the end of the first quarter of 2022 as a more feasible target.

“That 20 million target, we may not (be able to) reach (it) this year. But we believe by the end of the first quarter next year, we would have attained (it),” he said in a Q&A with Forbes Africa on December 23.

The 20 million target is expected to cover Ghana’s adult population and the President feels “that in itself gives us all the immunity we need. So… it is a really important target.”

President Akufo-Addo also reiterated the government’s commitment to producing its own vaccines.