Hollard Ghana with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance has partnered with Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) to launch Asomdwee, a tailored insurance product for Micro, Small, Medium -sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana aimed at providing security for their business.

The comprehensive product which loosely translates as “peace of mind” covers property, public liability, and life insurance for growing businesses. Asomdwee offers three tailor-made insurance packs namely, bronze, silver and gold depending on the size and nature of business with premiums as low as GHC 360, GHC 910 and GHS 2,310 for coverage as high as GHS 300,000.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at Hollard Ghana’s head office, the Group CEO Patience Akyianu described the partnership as an industry’ first that serves MSMEs exclusively.

“In our quest to enable more people to create and secure a better future, we have partnered with Ghana Enterprises Agency to offer an off-the-shelf MSME insurance product that will protect business owners, employee’s welfare, and their business assets from unexpected incidents. The beauty of Asomdwee is that regardless of the package the MSME opts for, they enjoy coverage for; permanent total disability, critical illness, death, burglary, public liability and fire & allied perils at flexible premiums”.

“Achieving a financially inclusive society requires a system that supports varying business sizes. We’re doing what we can towards this goal. Our collaboration with GEA is made to suit their unique risks. Through Asomdwee, business owners can bounce back to their feet”, she added.

On her part, the CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency, Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh said the launch of Asomdwee is very timely and relevant as it emphasizes the importance of insurance and risk mitigation strategies.

“The world is changing and transforming at a rapid pace and COVID-19 has emerged to accelerate this transformation. The new dynamics necessitates the development of new strategies. Yes indeed, sustainable ones. Hence, partnering with an insurance institution such as Hollard will help in the development of the world-class MSMEs we aspire to see, those capable of standing on their ‘own’ two feet in times of any eventualities and throughout their business cycles”.

“GEA and Hollard Insurance are stepping out to break down business sustainability with insurance products that allow all businesses irrespective of the size of your wallet, to save and invest in insurance products that will help them prepare for the future,” she added.

Asomdwee is a simple product crafted in an easy-to-understand language with a seamless claims process with no waiting period. It is currently available to all registered business owners in Ghana who are between the ages of 18 to 65 years.

Interested persons can contact the following GEA representatives: Vanessa Asomea-Takyi- Ahafo, Bono & Bono East Regions; 0244977163; Greater Accra Regional Secretariat, Anthea Ohene, 0266419444; Eastern Regional Secretariat, Isaac Nimako, 0243178475; Central Regional Secretariat, Nora Fleischer-Djoleto, 0555253884.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market having previously operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries across the world. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more; and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life). Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.

About Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA)

GEA is the main governmental body under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, mandated to strengthen, grow, and develop micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana. GEA has the largest footprint of any agency or organization in Ghana in its work with entrepreneurs and women led MSME development. It has a presence in the 16 regions and operates in 185 districts in Ghana. For more information about GEA, please visit our website and other media pages https://gea.gov.gh/. Follow the Board on Twitter at @GEA_Ghana, Facebook, and Instagram GEA Ghana.