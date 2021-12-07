The Ministry of Education has announced that the National Standardized Test for all primary four students in the country is scheduled to be written on December 17, 2021.

According to the Ministry, the maiden edition of the test is set to evaluate learning outcomes in English and Mathematics at the primary school level.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, said there will be reports generated after the tests which will tail the challenges facing the education system across the country in some core subjects.

“The only time we get national data on individual students is when they write the BECE. That is, 11 years after they begin their education journey. At the point, it is too late to come up with interventions, they move straight to Senior High School.”

“This test has become important to streamline our assessment and also provide us with critical data for intervention”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has announced that basic schools will go on vacation on December 17 to allow for the test.

The first edition of the national assessment will be administered by WAEC for basic 4 pupils.

The test will afford the Education Ministry the opportunity to assess the reading capabilities of learners in Primary 4 among others.