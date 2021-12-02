A final year student of Three Town Senior High School at Denu in the Volta Region has been sentenced to four years in prison with hard labour.

The convict, 19-year-old Gilbert Akakpo, stabbed his teacher, John Akey Kwashi, with a cutter on his left upper arm on August 11, 2021.

The student was alleged to have been manhandling a first-year student when the teacher intervened, leading to an altercation.

The final year visual arts student in the process pulled out the cutter and attempted to stab the teacher, but ended up leaving a deep cut on the teacher’s arm.

The presiding judge, His Honour Joseph Ofosu, during the hearing indicated that the punishment was necessary to serve as a deterrent to other students.

The student was initially granted bail and allowed to partake in the school’s examinations.

The National Association of Graduate Teachers was critical of that decision and called for punitive action following the incident.