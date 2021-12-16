The Ministry of Roads and Highways has warned road contractors that it will not tolerate the construction of substandard roads in the country.

According to the ministry, the government will not award contracts to contractors with track records of shoddy work.

This follows the completion of the 2.5 km Nanakrom to School Junction road in the Adentan municipality.

Speaking to the media after opening the road to traffic, Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako- Attah, lauded Oswal Investments Group, the contractors of the Nanakrom to School Junction stretch, for completing the project ahead of schedule.

He added that his outfit will ensure that only qualified contractors do road works in the country.

“We have taken all necessary technical steps to avoid that, and we want to make sure that road construction is professionally done.”

“Even now, there is a problem in the country where all contractors are being asked to go through reclassification processes because that will inform us on the type of work a particular contractor can do and their capacity and competency to execute a particular job. In the past these were not there and people who didn’t even own wheelbarrows were parading themselves as contractors.”

The Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, had indicated that the Akufo-Addo government will not pay contractors who construct poor-quality roads.

He insisted that contractors could lose funding for their road projects if they deliver poorly, as the government is bent on providing Ghanaians with value for money.

“We are providing the people of this country with high-level infrastructure. Never again will Ghanaians be denied value for money in whatever we do.”

“In the roads sector, let me put it on record strongly that, there is no contractor in this country who would be allowed to provide poor infrastructure in terms of road construction, bridges, or whatever that we will pay for.”