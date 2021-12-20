The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has once again touted his government’s achievements.

President Akufo-Addo insists that his government has chalked more successes than any other government in the fourth republic.

According to him, his government has spent more money to improve the circumstances of the citizenry in the areas of education, health, industry, agriculture, infrastructure among others.

Speaking at the NPP National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, on Sunday, December 19, 2021, President Akufo Addo said he is very proud to have led a government that has brought this much achievement to the country.

He thus charged all members of the NPP to be proud about this and also let Ghanaians know the good works of his government.

“This government has spent more money on education, health, industry, agriculture, and infrastructure particularly our roads than any government in the fourth republic. We have spent more money on improving the circumstances of our people and I am very proud to have led this government that has brought this level of achievements to our country.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo had earlier admitted that Ghanaians are going through hard times.

He however failed to take responsibility for the hardship faced by Ghanaians.

“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case.”

The President believes a revival of Ghana’s economy is hinged on Ghanaians’ decision to support the government’s vision.

“I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.