President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that Ghanaians are going through hard times.

He has however failed to take responsibility for the hardship faced by Ghanaians.

“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case.”

The President believes a revival of Ghana’s economy is hinged on Ghanaians’ decision to support the government’s vision.

“I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.”

He made this known while addressing residents of Juaben in the Ashanti Region during the commissioning of the party’s constituency office complex.

‘Anyone who opposes my MCE nominee will incur my wrath’

The President also said persons who will oppose his next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region will incur his wrath.

“Anyone who opposes my nominee next time will incur my wrath,” the President warned.

The President’s MCE nominee for the area, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, has been rejected twice by assembly members, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating him for allegedly demanding a refund of bribes he paid to assembly members to facilitate his approval.

Currently, Juaben is without an MCE.

The President thus promised to nominate an MCE for the area soon.

“I am assuring you. You will get a municipal chief executive for this area.”

He also charged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attending the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi to be disciplined.

“The party is having its national delegates conference. Some people want to tempt us but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want. The person you choose to succeed me will become President after I leave office. All Ghanaians are observing the conference. I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves.”