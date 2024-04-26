Enhancing its commitment to regional connectivity and deepen community ties, the Senior Management Team of Telecel Ghana, has paid a courtesy visit to the Choggu Naa, Yaa Naa Mahamadu Alhassan II upon delegation of Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, the Overlord of the Dagbon traditional area.

The meeting was a deeply symbolic interaction that underscored the importance of integrating local insights into corporate transitions. Choggu-Naa Mahamadu Alhassan II offered blessings and shared valuable insights, urging Telecel to maintain the innovative and customer-centric ethos it has always held, while leveraging on Telecel’s technology and resources to create new opportunities.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on customer satisfaction, team collaboration, and innovation, and encouraged deeper engagement with the local communities through job creation and active participation in cultural events. “Change is not an end, but a new beginning. May your transition be smooth and may Telecel flourish under your leadership,” Choggu-Naa stated to the Telecel Ghana leadership, underscoring the dual goals of respecting tradition while embracing progressive change.

Expressing the team’s gratitude, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai Telecel Ghana’s CEO, reflected on the inspiration derived from the visit. “This visit has been enlightening and inspiring. We are committed to implementing the sage advice of Choggu-Naa and ensuring that our operations contribute to the socio-economic development of the regions we serve,” she stated.

The tour is set to continue across other regions, aiming to solidify the relationship between Telecel Ghana and its diverse customer base. This rebranding initiative marks a new chapter for the telecommunications giant, promising growth, innovation, and enhanced service delivery aligned with Ghanaian values and expectations.

As Telecel Ghana redefines its path under a new banner, the company remains committed to being a key player in Ghana’s connectivity and technological advancement. The support from traditional leaders like Choggu-Naa Mahamadu Alhassan II not only fortifies this journey but also bridges the gap between tradition and modernization, ensuring that the legacies of the past are respected and built upon.

The visit signifies the beginning of many, as Telecel Ghana aims to strengthen its connections throughout Ghana, ensuring a seamless transition and a steadfast commitment to growth and innovation. With a refreshed identity and renewed vigour, Telecel Ghana is poised to leave a lasting impact on Ghana’s telecommunications landscape.