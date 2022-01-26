The Central East Regional Police Command is carrying out investigations to ascertain the actual number of children alleged to have been sodomised by a football Coach.

The 26-year-old Coach, Benjamin Kojo Bannor, is currently in police custody after being nabbed for allegedly defiling the teen players at Zion, a suburb of Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

He was said to have promised them successful football careers.

Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), ACP Oduro Amaning, the Deputy Regional Commander, indicated that only one child, aged 13, had made a formal report so far.

He could, however, not confirm the boy’s health condition.

“We have to convince them with positive assurance to come to the police station”, ACP Amaning said.

He said Bannor would be arraigned before the Ofaakor Circuit Court on Monday, January 24, 2022.