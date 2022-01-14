The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), says it will soon announce its next step after consultations with its lawyers and members.

This comes after a meeting it had with the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Thursday.

The association was ordered by the NLC to immediately call off their strike since it was illegal.

CETAG’s National President, Prince Obeng Heman, told Citi News that it will not immediately take a decision but will wait on its lawyers for advice.

“As a union, we have our legal advisors and we are proceeding to have a meeting with them. We will decide on the next line of action in the coming hours. We are unable to make a pronouncement immediately,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of NLC, Ofosu Asamoah said on Eyewitness News that CETAG had agreed in the meeting to call of their strike.

“They [CETAG] have actually agreed among themselves for the call off of the strike because they were within the remit of the law, but their issues have been resolved.”

Members of CETAG began their strike in all 46 public Colleges of Education last Thursday over claims that the government had failed to implement the 2017-2020 conditions of service, as agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding signed between CETAG and the government.

They want the government to pay their interim premiums and book and research allowances.

However, UTAG’s strike is to demand better conditions of service.