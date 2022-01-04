Ghana has recorded 1,067 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s current active case count to 12,422.

Out of this number, 23 and 4 persons are in severe and critical conditions, respectively.

This is per the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The new cases bring the country’s total case count to 146,119, with 1,306 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020, while 132,391 recoveries have been recorded.

As of December 1, 2021, the country’s active cases were 692 but increased sharply during the yuletide to 8,554 by December 28, 2021.

The Greater Accra Region leads the chart with new infections. The region is followed by Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Health Service had earlier admitted that the country had entered its fourth wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health service, Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said the rate of infection is very high due to the Omicron variant.

“The rate of infection is very high now due to the new variant, the Omicron variant, which is very transmissible.”

“Though most of the cases are not severe, it is quite alarming. We are in the fourth wave of the pandemic, and we need all Ghanaians to take the safety protocols seriously.”

In a bid to curb the rate of infection, government declared December 2021 as the month of vaccination.

Akufo-Addo sets new deadline for vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo had earlier backed down from the initial target to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians before the end of 2021.

He now views the end of the first quarter of 2022 as a more feasible target.

“That 20 million target, we may not (be able to) reach (it) this year. But we believe by the end of the first quarter next year, we would have attained (it),” he said in a Q&A with Forbes Africa on December 23.

The 20 million target is expected to cover Ghana’s adult population and the President feels “that in itself gives us all the immunity we need. So… it is a really important target.”