The Medical Superintendent of the Axim Government Hospital, Dr. Jerry James Abobrah, has told the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A that medical examinations conducted on Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady at the centre of the alleged fake kidnapping and pregnancy case, proved that she was a healthy, non-pregnant and pre-menopausal woman.

Dr. Jerry James Abobrah, who was the first doctor to examine Josephine when she was found after her alleged kidnapping, told the court presided over by His worship, Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu, that Josephine’s breast didn’t have signs of a pregnant woman.

Dr. Abobrah together with Michael Prah, the carpenter who found Josephine at the Jehovah’s Witness church at Axim, and one Ebenezer Nyame Ayeh, a tailor who saw Josephine at the Carpenter’s shop, all testified before the circuit court today, Thursday, January 13, 2022.

This brings the number of persons who have testified so far to five.

The lawyer for Josephine Panyin Mensah, Philip Fiifi Buckman, who cross-examined the three witnesses, spoke to Citi News after the case was adjourned to January 20, 2022.

“We had the prosecution call their third, fourth, and fifth witnesses in the case. Because the third and fourth witnesses had filed the witness statements, I was able to finish with cross-examinations, but the doctor from Axim had to give viva voce [evidence given by a witness orally], evidence, so I had to listen, write, then I sealed his lips.”

“They are going to come next week to continue, so I will continue with the cross-examination,” Mr. Buckman said.