Operation Enhance Calm Life made up of officers and men from the Police, Immigration, and Military have arrested two suspects, Isaac Mensah age 29, and Somevi William age 30 at Wli in the Volta Region for attempting to smuggle cocoa beans into the Republic of Togo.

Though some other smugglers managed to escape through the bushes, the two suspects were arrested on Thursday, January 6, 2022, close to the Ghana – Togo border as they attempted to smuggle four sacks of cocoa beans.

Deputy Volta Regional Police PRO, Inspector Prince Dogbatse told Citi News, the suspects are currently in police custody assisting in investigations, and they will be arraigned soon.

“Two persons were arrested on Thursday, the 6th of January 2022 close to the Ghana-Togo border as they attempted to smuggle four sacks of cocoa beans to the Republic of Togo.”

“During the operation, some of the people involved managed to escape through the bushes.”

He added that the suspects are in police custody, assisting with investigations.