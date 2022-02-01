Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority(NPA), has embarked on a working visit to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of Kenya.

The visit is to strengthen NPA’s relationship with peer regulators on the African continent and share experiences for the mutual benefit of citizens.

Dr Abdul-Hamid, together with some NPA Board and Management members, as part of the visit, met Mr. Daniel Kiptoo, EPRA Director-General, and his team in Nairobi.

The two entities discussed petroleum price deregulation policy, LPG distribution, planning for petroleum product importation, exportation, fuel adulteration, and modern enforcement methods.

EPRA regulates the entire energy sector and has oversight responsibilities over both the petroleum upstream and downstream sectors, as well as electricity and other energy generation sources in Kenya, including renewable energy.

Neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo also import petroleum products through Kenya’s pipeline system.

Kenya operates an efficient network of petroleum product pipelines connecting its port city of Mombasa to the capital Nairobi and other counties in the country.

A new and modern oil jetty with the capacity to accommodate up to four vessels at a go is 95 percent completed and ready to be commissioned in March in Mombasa. It is expected to handle 20 times more vessels than the current one.

As part of the experiential study visit, the delegation will visit key petroleum facilities and institutions.

Groups met included the Oil Marketers, who are the main importers and traders of petroleum products in the country.