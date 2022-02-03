The Labour Court 1 Division of the High Court has urged the National Labour Commission (NLC) to settle its impasse with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) out of court.

The presiding judge, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, gave the parties up to Thursday, February 10, 2022, to report back on the progress of the out-of-court settlement.

NLC was in court seeking enforcement of its orders defied by public university teachers in the country.

NLC earlier directed UTAG to call off its strike, which is in its fourth week, but this directive was not adhered to.

The teachers had defied the NLC’s order while insisting on a resolution of their demands.

The strike has brought academic work to a halt on public tertiary university campuses and threatens to dislodge the academic calendar.

When the case was called today, February 3, 2022, His Lordship, Rockson Aboadwe, called the parties from open court into his chambers for an in-camera discussion.

Lawyer for UTAG, Kwasi Keli-Delataa, told journalists after the in-camera session that the NLC will be allowed to move its motions if a consensus is not reached by Thursday.

The NLC was very certain that it was going to win the case. Meanwhile, the universities risk closure if the strike continues further.