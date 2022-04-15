The accused persons are said to have attacked the police station following the shooting to death of a resident of Teleku-Bokazu, during the prosecution of some illegal miners arrested from Adamus Resources’ Concession at Nkroful.

The accused persons, who have been charged with rioting and causing unlawful damage, pleaded not guilty to the charge the last time they appeared before the court.

According to an eyewitness to the incident at the court premises, a suspect, Solomon Eduku Ackah, was arrested on the concession of a mining firm, Adamus Resources Limited.

The youth of Teleku Bokazo rushed to the court premises to witness the case after the police brought him to court.

Some reports indicated that soldiers opened fire as some youth were sitting outside.

One person died in the process.