Parliament has denied reports that its power supply has been disconnected by the Electricity Company of Ghana, although Citi News can confirm that the legislature has been served notices by ECG to clear its debt.

According to the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, on Wednesday, the house suffered two power outages due to an internal fault and not as a result of disconnection over non-payment of bills.

“My conversation with the head of the Development Department shows that there was no such disconnection. On Wednesday, we had two power trips, and it had nothing to do with ECG coming to disconnect power from parliament,” she said.

The ECG in recent times has embarked on an aggressive disconnection exercise of defaulting institutions including state organizations.

A task force of the Electricity Company of Ghana earlier this month visited Parliament to embark on a disconnection exercise as a result of debt the company said the legislature owed it.

On March 14, 2022, ECG disconnected power to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and other offices of the Ghana Airports Company over unpaid bills.

The disconnection exercise was undertaken after the KIA failed to settle its indebtedness to the power distribution company. Ghana News Agency sources say KIA owes ECG close to GHC49 million.

An attempt by the management of the KIA to pay the debt by cheque when the disconnection exercise was underway was rejected by the task force.

Power has since been restored to the Airport company.