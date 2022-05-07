The most thrilling Mother’s Day dinner being organized by Citi FM/Citi TV is set to come off on Sunday May 8, 2022.

Dubbed, ‘A Portrait of Mama‘, it will be a night of merry-making with incredible memories as families gather to express appreciation and celebrate motherhood.

It is also to give individuals an opportunity to surprise their mothers and tell the world what their mothers mean to them.

Patrons will be treated to indigenous Ghanaian meals and good music and dance, making it an experience of a lifetime.

There is going to be a lot of goodies and giveaways as patrons reciprocate the love, attention sacrifices and care that Mama has always given them.

To attend, one will have to pay GHS 250 per head to enjoy this amazing treat.

Ahead of the event, Head of Programs Production, Apiorkor Seyram Ashong-Abbey disclosed that limited slots are up for grabs.

“There are a few seats available. It is important to call so the event team informs you about all you need to know about the event.”

The event will be held at the Zinnia Events Center, Cantonments – Accra at 4pm.

All three winners of the A Portrait of Mama‘, promo will also join the moment.

The ‘A Portrait of Mama‘ dinner is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM . It’s sponsored by The Peninsula Resort, Akosombo and Fortune Rice.

For more inquiries call 0205 973 973.