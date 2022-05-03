Several farmers in Bompata, Asankare and Adansi in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region, say they have lost their source of livelihood after a private developer claiming ownership to their farmlands destroyed several acres of their cocoa farms and other crops.

The affected farmers who have dragged the developer to court want him to be cited for contempt since he is going ahead to cause destruction to more cocoa farms to prepare the land for his project.

The farmers are also calling on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene in addressing the matter.

“I want the court to cite them for contempt since the matter is pending before a competent court of jurisdiction. We want Otumfuo to intervene to ensure justice is delivered. All our properties have been destroyed. We are appealing to Otumfuo to intervene to ensure that adequate compensation is given to the affected farmers,” an affected farmer, Kwaku Asamoah Adjei stated.

Kwaku Asamoah Adjei told Citi News that he collapsed and became unconscious upon seeing his cocoa farm and other crops being destroyed by the developer and was admitted at the hospital for days.

“I came here on Monday and then left for a meeting. While at the meeting, I was informed that some people had come here and were causing destruction to our crops. I rushed here and out of shock, I collapsed. I couldn’t stand the fact that all my properties on the land including my cocoa farm had been destroyed”.

Other affected farmers who shared their ordeal with Citi News stated that the development has left them very much frustrated.

“My cocoa farm has been completely destroyed. I am not even able to provide for my family now. All other crops have been destroyed,” a farmer Baba Amadu lamented.

Meanwhile, some of the affected farmers say although their land owners have received a form of compensation, they believe the amount is too small and want it to be relooked at.

”Before destroying our farm produce, they assured me that I would be given adequate compensation so I agreed. After destroying my farm produce, they only gave me 29 thousand cedis. I had two buildings on the farmland. They said they were going to give me thousand for that,” a farmer, Timothy Avoka stated.

“They called us this Friday and didn’t even alert us that they were going to start destroying our crops. The amount they gave us too wasn’t enough,” another farmer, Kwame Agyapong added.

Attempts to reach the traditional leaders in the area and the developer for their response on the matter proved futile.