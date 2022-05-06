The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has urged the leadership of Zongo communities to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service in the fight against crime.

According to him, a good working relationship between the police and the public is pivotal to reducing crime.

IGP Dampare added that his outfit has initiated interventions aimed at restoring public confidence in the service.

He was speaking during a visit to some Muslim leaders during the activities to mark the end of the 30-day fasting period.

“I urge you all to use the Eid celebration as a starting point to promote peace and unity in the community. I want you to work in harmony with the various commands and officers here to enable them to provide the necessary protection for us all.”