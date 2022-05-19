Nkoranza South Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Agyekum, has expressed worry about the increasing cases of the Ghana Police Service killing citizens suspected to have engaged in one crime or the other without due legal process.

He fears, the practice of extrajudicial killings is gradually becoming a norm in the country.

The development the legislator warns, if not handled properly could jeopardize the confidence in Ghana’s security and judicial systems.

“Extra judicial killings are becoming normal in Ghana. It has happened in Ashaiman, Ejura, Techiman and other places. At least, the suspects should be given a chance at the court to be prosecuted for the courts to possibly say they should be shot in the bush or something. But people should just not be taken off”, he said on Eyewitness News.

Emmanuel Agyekum’s comments come on the back of two separate deaths in the Constituency involving a trader, Albert Donkor and one other student, Victor Kwadwo Owusu.

Victor died after police clashed with residents protesting the suspicious killing of Albert Donkor who police had identified as a robbery suspect.

The youth burnt car tyres on the streets of Nkoranza to register their displeasure, as the police later fired several warning shots to disperse them.

“The youth were just seeking justice for Albert and unfortunately Victor has become the second victim and other eight persons are on admission. We should use legal means to get justice for those who have lost their lives. We want the truth to come out”, the MP lamented.

He really wants some questions answered while calling for an independent and thorough probe into the circumstances leading to the death of his constituents.

The MP maintains that, the police’s account of happenings so far does not add up and must be further be investigated at least not by the service itself.

“We need a fair and independent inquiry and autopsy because the police cannot do it. Whenever there is an extra judicial killing, they will say, there was an exchange of gunshots. That has always the story, but I think the story would have to change because it is becoming normal for us. It is not easy dealing with the police. We should put a stop to extra judicial killings and raise the standard of the police so they don’t kill people with live bullets during protest.”