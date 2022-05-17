The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is cautioning Christians and the citizenry in general against embarking on trips to the Gao Region of Northern Mali.

The warning comes on the back of recent kidnappings and executions of travelers in that part of the subregion.

“In view of recent abductions and executions of travelers, especially Christians (including Ghanaians) in the Gao Region of Northern Mali, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises against all traveling to Gao and its surrounding areas in North Eastern Mali”, a statement from the Ministry advised.

The Ministry said commercial transport operators and drivers who still ply the Gao route from

Ghana are particularly advised, as a matter of urgency, to suspend all operations in that part of Mali.

Ghanaians in the Gao Region are also advised to leave immediately for their safety and security.

Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimize their movement, monitor developments in the local security situation, and follow precautions based on their own best judgment.

“Those who choose to depart the Gao Region are advised to exercise the utmost caution as they move to a departure point, only when judged to be safe to do so”, the Ministry further warned.

Meanwhile, the government says its ability to facilitate the departure of Ghanaian nationals from the Gao Region is very limited but urges those requiring assistance to leave should contact the following numbers: +223 71762020, +223 20295768, and +233 77807676.