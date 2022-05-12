A public awareness campaign on insurance complaints and advice has been launched in Accra.

In a bid to raise public awareness about insurance recourse mechanisms, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH implemented Financial Systems Development (FSD) project with funding from the German government, has partnered with the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) to roll out a public awareness campaign for the Complaint Management and Advice Bureau (CMAB).

CMAB is a virtual department and a customer relations centre where issues involving insurance users and insurers are resolved while addressing the misconception about insurance in general. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness about CMAB’s mandate as the point of call for aggrieved policyholders and the general public.

Using technology and communication channels that includes a newly launched software, a USSD code (*800*442#), a toll-free number (0 800 442 000) and social media channels, this campaign seeks to draw minds to CMAB’s existence and its readiness to seek redress on behalf of people unfairly treated in their insurance business relationship.

Speaking at the media launch, the Head of the Programme for Sustainable Economic Development at GIZ-Ghana, Detlev Axel Jahn said, “on behalf of the German Development Cooperation, GIZ is happy to be partnering the Ghana Insurers Association and the Insurance industry, on this awareness creation campaign for CMAB, to educate the insuring public on the fact that, this tool is available for them to address their insurance needs and channel complaints that affect their relationship with insurance companies. We are hopeful that this campaign will enable Ghanaians to see the insurance sector as a solution-oriented one seeking the interest of all parties”.

President of GIA, Mr. Seth Kobla Aklasi said, “there is the need for insurance companies to make insurance easy to understand by simplifying the language used to describe product features as well as the terms and conditions. Additionally, there must be a conscious effort to resolve all complaints speedily. This will help engender trust and confidence. This campaign will help people to know about CMAB and direct unresolved insurance issues and as well seek relevant insurance advice.”

Kickstarting successfully in the Northern and Upper regions, officials of the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) and GIZ are embarking on community outreaches to engage the public and address complaints of insurance users. Other campaign activities include radio and TV engagements and social media activities. Renowned musician Okyeame Kwame is the campaign ambassador and will work with the communications consultancy firm, Lyme Haus Solutions, to successfully implement this campaign and reach about 2 million people.

GIZ’s strategy for the development of the financial sector is to improve compliance with regulations in the microfinance and insurance sectors, and thus contribute to the stability of Ghana’s financial sector.