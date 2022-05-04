Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has announced the appointment of Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Onwuzurigbo takes over from Anthony Akindele Ogunranti who has been elevated to the position of Executive Director in Zenith Bank Plc.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo, until his appointment, was the Executive Director of Zenith Bank Ghana. Prior to joining Zenith Bank Ghana, he was an Executive Director in charge of Business Development and Treasury at Zenith Bank UK.

He comes into this new role with over twenty-four (24) years broad-based wealth of experience in banking, spanning across various business development functions and has held Senior Management positions ranging from Head of Operations, Head of Marketing, Branch Management, Regional/Zonal Management, Head of Inspection and Deputy Group Chief Inspector in Zenith Bank Plc as well as the Head of Internal Audit of Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited (a subsidiary of Zenith Bank PLC). He was also the Pioneer Head of Internal Audit in Zenith Bank (UK) Ltd.

He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), a Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (UK), an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Nigeria, a Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigeria as well as a Member of the Financial Reporting Council. Henry holds professional certifications and qualifications in Accounting, Taxation Banking as well as International Trade Finance.

He has attended various courses in Leadership, Strategy, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and General Banking Practices at the London Business School, Euromoney, Lagos Business School, Financial Institution Training Centre Nigeria (FITC) as well as other training institutes in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining Zenith Bank, he worked in audit practice and consultancy with Coopers and Lybrands (now Price Waterhouse Coopers).

As an astute banker and a dynamic leader with resilient passion for the Zenith brand, the Bank believes that Mr. Onwuzurigbo will bring to bear his expertise and significantly contribute to the growth of the brand in Ghana. He will also facilitate the replication of the successes achieved in Zenith Plc and Zenith UK in Zenith Bank Ghana.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo comes into this role with great enthusiasm and passion to lead the Zenith Bank Ghana team to another level of exceptional performance in all parameters. He will champion the course to attain the Bank’s quest of being the market leader in the Ghanaian Banking Industry.

Zenith Bank, since its entry into the Ghanaian banking landscape in September 2005, has differentiated itself from its peers in the areas of product innovation and service offerings, multiple channels for electronic banking and a consistent delivery of exceptional customer service. The Bank will continue to engage with its customers and proffer innovative solutions that cater to their unique financial needs.