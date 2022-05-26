The governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) decision to hold constituency elections in Akuapim North has suffered another setback.

This is because two individuals claiming to be polling station executives have secured an injunction to restrain the party from going ahead with the elections which were scheduled for this week.

The duo, Amelia Awuku, and Godfred Ampadu, claim that although they are duly elected polling station executives, their names are missing from the album that will be used for the elections.

The purported album of Polling Station Executives of the Akuapem North Constituency did not include the applicants as polling station executives, although the applicants contested and won their elections as polling station executives in their respective polling stations in Larteh and Akropong.

Joined to the suit are the NPP, and the Chairman of the NPP as first and second defendants respectively, with the Chairman of the NPP Elections Committee, Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman as a third defendant and the Electoral Commission as the fourth defendant.

“This application for an injunction has become necessary to restrain the defendant from conducting the Akuapem North Constituency Executive Elections based on the purported album of polling station executives of the Akuapem North Constituency”, the writ sighted by Citi News read in parts.

Reliefs