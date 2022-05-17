The convener of the FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been arrested by the police.

An earlier report said Mr. Barker-Vormavor was picked up on his way to the High Court in Tema.

In a Facebook post, the embattled activist indicated that he had been charged with “careless and inconsiderate driving.”

“I have been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving. I need 2 sureties at Madina District Court,” the post read.

In a subsequent post, he said “being taken to the cells at East Legon Police station now,” after he was held at the cells at the Madina court.

The charge sheet sighted by Citi News shows that Mr. Barker Vormawor has been accused of failing to comply with road markings.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor has a case in court in which he’s standing trial for allegedly threatening a coup should the government implement the controversial E-levy.

The court granted him bail on March 16, 2022, with the bail conditions set at GH¢2 million with 2 sureties, one of whom was to deposit documents to his landed property in the case where he is being tried for allegedly threatening a coup in the country.