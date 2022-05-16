Award-winning Ghanaian artistes Kuami Eugene and KiDi are preparing to tour Europe in September 2022.

Following their incredibly successful sold-out concert at London’s Indigo O2 in March 2022, the Ghanaian singer-songwriters are ready to take their unique blend of Afrobeats and highlife to Europe.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene have both enjoyed critical and commercial success over the last few years and have very quickly established themselves as the leaders of the new school of Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats music.

KiDi is currently Ghana’s 2022 Artiste of the Year and has released hugely successful singles such as ‘Odo’, ‘Say Cheese’, ‘Enjoyment’ and the 2021 smash hit ‘Touch It’ which went viral on TikTok and spent several weeks on the UK Afrobeats Chart and the Billboard Global Triller Chart.

Kuami Eugene is a four-time Highlife Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards and winner of the Artist of the Year award at the 2020 awards. He has released several hit songs such as ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’, and ‘Wish Me Well’ and is currently enjoying a lot of success with his massive collaborations such as Happy Day (with Sarkodie) and Love Nwantiti remix (with Ckay and Joeboy).

This tour is scheduled for September 2022 and will see KiDi and Kuami Eugene perform with their DJ (DJ Vyrusky) and a live band (The Afro Harmony Band) in Vienna, Munich, Cologne, Berlin, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Hamburg.

Click on the link below for more tour details and grab your tickets to see these vibrant and multi-talented African music stars.

https://tourlink.to/kuamieugenekidieuroupe2022