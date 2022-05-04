Consumers of Liquified Petroleum Gas should expect some reduction in the price of the product in the coming days as the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) is projecting a drop of up to 2%.

However, prices of petrol and diesel are expected to go up by 3% this month.

LPG is anticipated to sell for about GHS10.093/kg.

This comes after users of LPG raised concerns about the sporadic increase in the price of the product causing some to switch to charcoal and firewood.

The Head of Research at COPEC, Benjamin Nsiah, explained what is accounting for the price dip for LPG.

“The price of LPG is expected to decline by 2%, which is around 21 pesewas per kilogram in the first window of May. LPG will now be sold at around GHS10.00 per kilogram. This is because the international price per metric tonne of LPG has declined.”

Prices of various petroleum products have seen a surge in recent times following the continuous depreciation of the cedi and happenings in Ukraine after Russia.