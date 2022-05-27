The Bentsi-Enchill Letsa and Ankomah law firm has held a memorial lecture in honour of its founder, Kojo Bentsi-Enchill.

The late Bentsi-Enchill was a legal researcher who also had an interest in training and mentoring lawyers in Ghana until his demise last year.

On Thursday, 26 May 2022, relatives, senior partners and founding members of the Bentsi-Enchill Letsa and Ankomah law firm, alumni and friends of the late Kojo Bentsi-Enchill gathered at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra for the maiden edition of a public lecture on the theme, ‘The evolution of the regulation of commerce in Ghana.’

The Guest Speaker, who is a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Prof. Samuel Date-Bah, discussed a new area of Ghanaian law where he indicated that “CIRA confers absolute privilege on any representation made to the registrar and any communication of the terms of their representation made in confident”.

According to him, the new act “gives the registrar the power to investigate errant insolvency practitioners and, after an enquiry, if the registrar considers that there is a reasonable ground to believe that the insolvency practitioner is unfit to act because of a failure to comply with CIRA or because of the insolvency practitioners’ misconduct or incompetence or any other sufficient cause, the registrar is given power to apply to the court for a prohibition order under the CIRA.”

The late Bentsi- Enchill was eulogised as a man who was very committed to legal research and dedicated to service.