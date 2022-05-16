The National Lottery Authority (NLA) says it has started an operation aimed at clamping down on illegal lotto operators in the country.

The Director-General of the NLA, Sammi Awuku says beginning this week a team of officials from the NLA and the security agencies will go across the country to arrest persons involved in illegal lotto operations.

Speaking to Citi News after signing a contract with some private lotto operators in Ghana, Mr. Awuku says the NLA will do its best to bring all private lotto operators under the scheme.

“Beginning next week, the NLA will enforce the provisions in the Act 722 and Act 844. If you are operating illegally, you not supposed to operate. The taskforce will be on the lookout and confiscate equipment and items and hand you over to the police,” he said.

Manufacturing, distributing, selling or retailing lotto products and services without authorization from the National Lottery Authority are unlawful under Act 722 and L.I. 1948.

Just recently, the NLA announced the arrest of some 10 people for engaging in lottery fraud.

The ten (10) were subsequently put before the court.

The NLA has assured that there will be more sensitization on lottery fraud across the country to protect citizens.