Vice President Dr, Mahamadu Bawumia says government’s digitalization drive is gradually paying off.

Dr. Bawumia says through digitalization, there has been efficiency within the public sector and a reduction in corruption.

The Vice President, who was speaking at the 2022 National Internal Auditors Conference in Accra, highlighted some areas digitalisation has impacted positively.

“We are already seeing the impact of these digitisation initiatives including efficient public service delivery by all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies on the Ghana.gov portal, combating corruption by removing the middle man, and also ghost names in many transactions, bringing more Ghanaians into the formal sector and driving domestic revenue mobilisation, amongst others.”

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has introduced some interventions such as mobile money interoperability, digital renewal of National Health Insurance, implementation of the digital address system, among others.

These, according to the government have significantly improved the economic and social lives of Ghanaians.

But some Ghanaians disagree with this assertion.

Despite these interventions, some groups have staged demonstrations complaining of economic hardship under the Akufo-Addo administration.