Westom Insurance Brokers in collaboration with People’s Pension Trust (PPT), Prudential Life Insurance and Premier Health Insurance have launched a pension and an insurance package for members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

Known as the ‘Anidaso Plan’, the package offers a three-in-one Pension/Life insurance/Health Insurance plan to members.

It also covers the principal’s immediate dependents, that is, spouse and children.

The ‘Anidaso Plan’ is a comprehensive pension and insurance package that has been specially designed to offer members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union of Trade Union Congress (GPRTU of TUC) unhindered access to pension/insurance products like life insurance, health insurance and a pension scheme.

The ‘Anidaso Plan’s’ success can be traced to an extensive conversation between the leaders of the Transport Union and the 4 companies, which ended up in a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between all the parties.

Managing Director of Westom Insurance Brokers, Adwoa Pinaman Acquah, said the union’s steps taken to have such a plan is in the right decision as it will go a long way to support them since the nature of their work exposes them to a lot of risk.

“Driving and the risk of accidents and injuries are something that you cannot really separate, so the leadership thought it wise that a package of this nature be put together for them,” she said.

Ms. Acquah reiterated the need for individuals within the informal sector to make it a point to secure their future against any risk that is likely to occur without any signal.

“Day in day out we realize that life works on you as you move, so it is about time people within the informal sector take a deliberate effort to put something aside for their life, for their health and their future,” she advised.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of People’s Pension Trust, Mr. Kofi Eba-Miezah Polley, underscored the importance of the ‘Anidaso plan’ as a novelty which had come at the opportune time to safeguard the future wellbeing of drivers.

“We are proud to associate with this Pension/insurance package because as a company that offers innovative, flexible and digitally driven pension products to ensure retirement income securities for Ghanaians, our target has always been the informal sector who are the vulnerable as such any support to such category of workers is welcomed.”

He seized the opportunity to advise the informal sector, especially the drivers, to secure their future by contacting the People’s Pension Trust for a retirement package and benefit from a lump sum to cater for their future wellbeing.

The National Chairman for GPRTU, Nana Nimako Bresiamah commended the companies involved in putting such packages together, expressing joy that the union can also boast of a better life after retirement which has been a strong desire of the leaders of the union.

Mr. Bresiamah advised drivers within the union to adopt the habit of saving for their future and do away with unpleasant living, such as mismanagement of income that wouldn’t help secure their future but urged them to be part of the special ‘Anidaso Plan’.