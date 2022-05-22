The National Democratic Congress’ suspended Constituency Chairman for Amasaman, Winfred Kofi Zoryiku is calling on the leadership of the party to conduct a thorough investigation into an accusation levelled against him that he printed and issued fake membership ID cards to party members.

This follows a statement issued and signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, announcing his suspension from the party over the allegation.

His action, according to the party, contravenes Articles 47 and 48 of its constitution.

The NDC’s Functional Executive Committee arrived at the decision after an assessment of the allegations pending the hearing and final determination of the matter.

But in a Citi News interview, Winfred Kofi Zoryiku said the allegation levelled against him is false, and a thorough probe will exonerate him.

“One of the most experienced politicians we have in our country is our General Secretary, and he has appended his signature to the [suspension] letter, and so I know surely justice will prevail. My appeal is that, paragraph 3 of the letter, which indicated that I was consulted, and I accepted [the fake ID allegation], is not so. I’m sure somebody might have misinformed him. I am pleading with the high office of the General Secretary to investigate the matter. When investigations are conducted, the truth will come out, and I will be reinstated,” he said.

The NDC is expected to soon hear and make a final determination on Mr. Zoryiku’s case.