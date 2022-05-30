Three suspects have been arrested by the Savannah Regional Police Command in connection with the death of Richard Badombie.

The private legal practitioner was shot dead by suspected armed robbers along the Bole-Bamboi highway.

According to the other occupants of the car, the gunmen stopped the car and shot at the deceased, who was driving at the time.

Speaking to the media, the Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Agyekum Owusu said efforts are underway to arrest two other suspects.

“After the incident – that was on the Saturday dawn – the Savannah Regional Command moved to the scene and with the help of the intelligence unit in the Region, we’ve been able to round up some three suspects, who we are profiling to see if they are the actual culprits.”

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, May 29, 2022, and are in the custody of police helping with investigations.

“We have a target of about five suspects. Some people commit crimes and leave some traces and with the help of the intelligence unit, we’ve been able to get the traces”, he told the media.

Police reports indicate that on reaching a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri, three men signalled the victim, who was driving with two other occupants, to stop the vehicle.

While slowing down, the suspects shot and killed the victim, who was travelling to Jirapa.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) stands ready and prepared to give a “reward of GH¢20,000 to anyone who volunteers credible and legitimate information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.”

In a statement, the Association urged the general public to volunteer information to the security agencies to enable them to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to identifying the perpetrators of the crime and making them suffer the consequences of their actions.

The family of the slain lawyer is still traumatized days after gunmen shot and killed their relative.