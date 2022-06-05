The Ministry for Works and Housing says it will cost the government over US$5 billion to solve Ghana’s perennial flooding situation.

Sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye made this known while answering questions at a Meet the Press series in Accra on Sunday.

He said the government is still committed to finding a permanent remedy to Ghana’s flooding situation.

“Some studies have been done, and they indicate that to address the flooding issue in the country, Ghana will need about US$ 5 billion to be able to address the flooding challenges across the country. This was done some time ago and so if we have to use it, we have to review it because a lot has happened since then.”

He further noted that, government has constructed 35 kilometres of drains while 1000 kilometres are at various stages of completion.

The Minister highlighted that, the flood-prone areas within the capital, Accra, would have posed greater dangers than it has witnessed anytime there is a downpour.

He urged the MMDCEs to endeavour to demolish all structures on waterways as directed by the president.

“The district assemblies have the powers and we the citizens have to support them so that we can be successful. The President has given the directive and a taskforce has been set up at the office of the President, and I am very hopeful that this directive will be enforced to bring down a lot of structures to mitigate the effects of flooding, especially in Accra.”

The onset of the rainy season has left several homes counting their losses after floodwaters destroyed a number of properties.

Residents in hard-hit areas had to abandon their homes to seek shelter elsewhere because the floodwaters entered their rooms.

In a bid to end the perennial flooding, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to demolish all structures on waterways.

However, there are some who believe this move will not yield results, as fixing the flooding problem goes beyond demolition of structures on waterways.