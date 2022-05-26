The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Sackey is calling for a non-partisan approach to address the flooding problem witnessed in parts of the country.

Several hours of downpours in Accra last Saturday and Monday submerged parts of the capital city, destroying property and roads.

There have been efforts to address flooding in the major drains at Circle and Alajo permanently, but the drains get chocked again after they are dredged.

The Accra Mayor believes the fight against perennial flooding can only be won with a concerted effort.

She urged Ghanaians to be responsible, as government also plays its part.

“The efforts by the government to curb flooding, especially in this city, can only be fruitful when we collaborate with it. Just as we joined hands, devoid of partisanship, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, we can fight flooding if we put our minds to it.”

“Let’s consolidate government’s efforts by being responsible, we can’t for instance continue to dump refuse into drains. We can’t fight flooding with this attitude.”