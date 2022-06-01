The body of a 17-year-old who is alleged to have suffered a lightning strike in the Ho municipality has been moved for burial after being left in the open for over 24 hours.

The boy, identified as Emmanuel Doli, a former student of the Sokode Senior High Technical School, was left there since Monday over the fear of angering a thunder god.

Family of the deceased reportedly consulted the Nogokpo shrine before the body was moved.

The priest who performed the rituals warned that traditional matters need to be accorded the needed prominence.

Emmanuel Doli and two others were struck by lightning during a downpour.

The two other victims who survived the lightning strike were rushed to the hospital and are responding to treatment.