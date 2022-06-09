Senior manager in charge of enterprise for MTN and MTN Business, Richard Densu touched on the new tools for the post-Covid workspace on the Citi Business Festival on-air series on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

He noted that as businesses adopt technologies that allow their employees to work remotely as part of the digitization efforts, it comes with some security challenges.

He encouraged employees of such companies to take precautions as they carry out their work from wherever they are in order not to expose their companies to IT-related threats.

He shared ways by which SMEs can recover from Covid-19 from a solutions perspective as follows;

Communication and collaboration needs;

1. Unified communications

He proposed this as a means of addressing communication and collaboration needs.

“Initially, before Covid, people mostly worked from the office, with office lines, the team could have meetings regularly from the office. But after Covid, there are more flexible working styles, with workers mostly working remotely, at different times.”

“This allows for workers to carry their fixed lines around. With this, there is no need to worry about missing a customer call that may come through the office line.”

2. Tools like Zoom

This is also another effective way of addressing communication and collaboration needs.

“There are free packages that can be explored. They can be used among team members and also with customers. This is very critical in terms of communications.”

Internet connectivity needs

Mr. Densu stressed that this is a basic infrastructure every company should have.

“Without it, there is little one can do. The internet must be good and cost-efficient. It must also be reliable. An example is the fibre broadband.”

Visibility needs

“It is important to realise that customers are now used to interacting with their suppliers and service providers digitally. It is essential that your services are available online and can be accessed and managed.”

He recommended social media platforms “such as Instagram, Facebook. You can register with e-commerce platforms. You could subscribe to Uber, Yango or Bolt for delivery purposes. It is important you leverage on these.”

