FBNBank has made a firm commitment in support of the Green Ghana Project by making a donation towards the activities planned by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and also taking action to help increase Ghana’s tree population.

The Green Ghana Project is an initiative of the Government of Ghana which started in 2021 and sets aside a day, Green Ghana Day, to create awareness across the country on the need for collective action towards the restoration of the country’s lost forest cover.

The initiative sought to plant at least 20 million trees on the Green Ghana Day this year.

In response to the Government’s call, FBNBank contributed in cash and in kind by donating an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS20,000) and by planting trees to support the Green Ghana Project. The presentation was made to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the trees were planted on 2022 Green Ghana Day at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park. Both activities were undertaken by an FBNBank delegation led by the Bank’s Head of Commercial Banking, William Amon Neequaye.

Commenting on the presentation, Mr. Neequaye said, “FBNBank considers the initiative of Government which seeks to restore the country’s lost forest cover by planting trees very laudable. Over the years, FBNBank has engaged in corporate responsibility and sustainability activities which are aimed at delivering value to the country, its communities and people in a structured way. The Green Ghana Project aligns with the Bank’s agenda in this regard. We will be able to deliver on it by employing our strategic approach which hinges on citizenship and has environmental sustainability as one of its pillars. Under this, the Bank has an environmental conservation agenda to which it is very committed.”

The presentation was received on behalf of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources by the Sponsorship Coordinator for this year’s Green Ghana Day, Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko and the Technical Director in-charge of Forestry at the Ministry, Mr. Joseph Osiakwan, who both expressed their gratitude to the Bank for the good gesture. Following this, the Bank was invited to join President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park on Green Ghana Day, 10 June 2022, to plant trees.

Ghana’s rainforest has been reducing in size at an alarming rate in recent years, and the initiative taken by the government of Ghana to introduce Green Ghana Day seeks to arrest the situation. As part of the Green Ghana Day campaign, the Government provided free seedlings to all individuals, government and non-governmental organisations, traditional leaders, educational and religious institutions willing to support. Considering the response and turnout on Green Ghana Day this year, the government plans to increase the number of trees planted from 5 million to 20 million. This is expected to more than double in 2023 to 50 million. In 2024, the target is likely to move to 100 million trees.

FBNBank has in its 26 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers.

FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation.

FBNBank Ghana has 22 branches and two agencies across the country with almost 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.