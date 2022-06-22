The Ghana Health Service is urging institutions to encourage staff as well as visitors to wear their nose masks.

The service is also entreating the unvaccinated public to get their jabs.

The Ghana Health Service earlier warned of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country and emphasised the need to observe the Coronavirus Protocols to prevent the spread.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe urged the public to observe the protocols to prevent a new wave of infections.

“We need to use the mask especially when you are in an enclosed place because so far as you have a virus being introduced then you are at risk of getting an infection.”

“So if you are not the only one in the room and the place is enclosed, we will advise that you wear the mask,” Dr. Asiedu-Bokoe said.

Ghana currently has 1,311 active cases of the virus.

It has recorded 164,164 cases in total with 1,448 deaths.

Ghana has also administered 16,752,032 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The health service has said there are 7.2 million people fully vaccinated, representing 22 percent of the population.

Over one million people have received booster shots of the vaccine.

Over 10 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.