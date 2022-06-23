The Ghana Health Service is set to embark on a vaccination campaign, hoping to get more people to go for their jabs.

The move is also to encourage people to go for their boosters to prevent an escalation of the spread of the coronavirus.

Information Citi News gathered from the various health centres visited on Monday, June 20, indicated that there was a COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among the adult population.

This may be a setback for the country’s vaccination drive to get most people to take their jabs in order to prevent the spread of the virus, especially in communities.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe has been listing some interventions to reverse the trend.

“We want to use this opportunity to get Ghanaians to get vaccinated. We are doing campaigns. We are going to do one from the 24th to the 28th of June,” he said.

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe also urged fully vaccinated persons to consider getting booster shots.

“The antibody effect wears off after six months, so you need to make sure that you boost your immunity after that period,” he explained.

Ghana currently has 1,308 active cases of the virus.

It has recorded 164,541 cases in total with 1,448 deaths.

Ghana has also administered 16,752,032 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The health service has said there are 7.2 million people fully vaccinated, representing 22 percent of the population.

Over one million people have received booster shots of the vaccine.

Over 10 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.