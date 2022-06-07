The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged government to re-ignite and intensify education on vaccination against COVID-19.

His comment follows a revelation by the Ghana Health Service indicating that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

There are over 300 active cases currently being handled by health authorities.

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Titus Beyuo said the public should be encouraged to get vaccinated.

“There must be educational campaigns as the cases begin to rise to get people to volunteer to take the vaccines. At least, people have received the vaccines for well over a year and nothing has happened to them. That should give enough confidence to be vaccinated now”, he said on Eyewitness News.

The Ghana Health Service is worried efforts at containing the spread of COVID-19 are being frustrated by the unwillingness of most Ghanaians to get vaccinated.

Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said “COVID-19 cases have risen over the last two weeks.”

He said this is a sign that the virus still persists and urged Ghanaians not to let down their guard.

“Our latest data shows about 300 cases. This show that the virus is not totally out of the system. We also have flu (H3N2) going around, so a number of people are coughing and sneezing. Most of the test results come out as either H3N2 or COVID-19.”

He indicated that most of the cases were recorded in the Greater Accra Region.

“Some were recorded in schools, others were traced to parties and indoor events.”

He noted that health experts cannot predict if the virus will ever be a thing of the past, “that is why we are trying to integrate it into our healthcare and pushing for more vaccinations.”

“When more people get vaccinated, we can at least control the spread.”

He indicated that less than 10% of Ghanaians have been vaccinated.

He fears Ghanaians stand at risk should there be another wave of the virus.

GHS is thus going to intensify its campaign to get more people vaccinated in the coming days.

“There will be one this week, between the 8th and 12th, and another between the 23rd and 27th of this month.”