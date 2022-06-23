Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has not endorsed any flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), his office has said.

A statement, signed by Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, Senior Aide and Spokesperson to former President Kufuor, said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presence at a Father’s Day event at Peduase with Mr. Kufuor was misconstrued.

“This office wants to emphatically deny that any such endorsement took place on the said occassion and bemaons the fact that what transpired has been seriously misconstrued.”

The office also noted that Mr. Kufuor had always been open about his relationship with Dr. Bawumia.

“…He [Kufuor] had always been close to the Vice President and treated him like a true son. There was nothing political about his remarks or even the occasion,” the statement said.

The former president’s aide in the statement also noted that other NPP flagbearership candidates like John Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Joe Ghartey and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto all have close relationships with Mr. Kufuor.

“The former President believes that any of those mentioned, when, selected by the party to be the flagbearer, would be able to discharge the work of the flagbearer very firmly and effectively.”

