The Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame is asking the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to retract allegations of conflict of interest levelled against him [AG] over the ongoing construction of the National Cathedral.

The AG is also demanding an apology from the MP for peddling falsehood against him.

Ablakwa claims Godfred Yeboah Dame had been registered as Secretary of the National Cathedral Board while serving as a board member of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) that approved the contract for the project design.

“It is quite revealing to observe that when the National Cathedral was incorporated on 18th July 2019; the then Deputy AG, Godfred Dame was registered as Secretary. During that same period, he served on the board of the PPA which approved Adjaye’s irregular sole sourcing contract”, Mr. Ablakwa wrote on Facebook.

But these allegations the AG finds problematic due to their untrue nature. He is therefore asking the MP to withdraw the unsavoury comments or be sued.

Godfred Dame says the completely dishonest allegations by the legislator have spurred the general public to make similar claims, either out of ignorance or mischief.

“I consider the allegations by Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa malevolent and ill-inspired for the simple reason that a cursory examination of the facts would have revealed the untruth in them. I call on the Member of Parliament to retract and apologize to the public for the falsehood he has published against me, failing which I may institute legal action against him,” Mr. Dame said in a statement.