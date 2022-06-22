The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says there is no case of Ebola in Ghana, contrary to earlier media reports.

The Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye at a meet the press session on Wednesday, said the supposed Ebola case in Tamale was a simulation exercise.

According to him, various regional health directorates and national officers of the Ghana Health Service routinely hold simulation exercises to assess their preparedness in handling disease outbreaks.

“There is no Ebola in Ghana. Very often, officers from the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service, carry out simulation exercises to see if our preparedness for tackling some outbreaks is okay. When we find that we are not well-prepared, we improve it. What happened in Tamale was a simulation exercise. Someone didn’t understand it and misreported it as an Ebola case. It is just a simulation. We have simulations for various diseases in Ghana. Everyone should be rest assured that there is no Ebola in Ghana,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye.

Reports of an alleged Ebola case in the Northern Region saw many alarmed with various comments on social media in reaction to the report.

Ebola consequently became number one on Twitter trends, but the claim has since been rubbished by the country’s health authorities.