President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the President of the Greater Accra School Feeding Caterers Association, Juliana Cudjoe as a member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

A letter dated June 17, 2022, signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, noted that “H.E. the President…has revoked your appointment as a government appointee with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly with immediate effect… You, therefore, cease to be a member of Accra Metropolitan Assembly accordingly.”

The reason for the revocation of Madam Cudjoe’s appointment is unknown, as it was not indicated in the letter.

Juliana Cudjoe has been vocal in advocating for the payment of members of the School Feeding Caterers Association of Ghana, who have not been paid for three terms.

She has also been pushing for an increase in their feeding grants from the current 97 pesewas.

Madam Cudjoe refused to comment when Citi News contacted her for a response.