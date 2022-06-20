Residents of Atobra, a community near Tepa within the Ahafo Ano North municipality of the Ashanti region, have been thrown into a state of shock after a man, whose name has been given as Godfred, butchered two women to death on Sunday.

According to residents in the area, the suspect had a misunderstanding with one Elijah, and in a failed attempt to meet him and attack him, he then killed Elijah’s wife and sister who he met in the house.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the assembly member for the Tepa Zongo electoral area, Issah Mohammed, said the suspect then reported himself to the police shortly after he committed the act.

He added that the residents then besieged the police station and insisted that the suspect be released, so they could lynch him.

“Yesterday (Sunday) in the morning, Elijah was in the house and Godfred came and pick gallons from Elijah’s house to go and fetch water. The gallons belong to Elijah. Elijah then insulted Godfred that he is a “fool”. Godfred replied that the insult was tantamount to a slap.”

“Godfred then slapped Elijah and that brought about the issue, and they were separated. When Elijah went to the farm, Godfred traced him there with a cutlass trying to kill him and Elijah run away. So, Godfred came back home and then butchered the wife of Elijah and a sister of Elijah. He then reported himself to the police”.