The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has indicated to Parliament that a test run for the revamped Komenda Sugar Factory will commence next month.

An attempt to operate the factory under the Mahama administration was fraught with challenges even after it was commissioned.

Answering questions in Parliament, Alan Kyerematen said there are aspects of the project that are still a subject matter of investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Organization (EOCO).

“From the initial findings of a forensic audit report, we are aware that the factory has been valued at an amount of $16.9 million as against a cooked value that was inherited of over $36 million. That has been a major problem in finding a strategic investor to run, manage and invest in this factory.”

“The matter is before EOCO, they are undertaking further investigations in this matter. It will help us understand the difficulties that we have had both under the previous and current governments in finding a strategic investor to take over the factory at a good value.”

He noted that the government, “as responsible as it is, is committed to doing all it can to ensure that the people of Komenda get the full benefits of the factory.”