2022 had been a great year for football fans around Africa and around the world.

The AFCON 2022 took place earlier this year and Ghana failed to make it through to the knock out stage of the tournament but the team managed to secure their spot in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Senegal went on to win the tournament making them the 2021 AFCON champions. The Ghana Premier League also came to an end with Asante Kotoko winning the league for 2021/2022.

Real Madrid came out as the champions by beating Man City UEFA final Europe’s biggest club football competition.

The long road to the next football World cup is finally coming to an end and fans from around the world are starting to get excited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar later this year.

Ghana is one of the five countries that will be representing Africa after beating Nigeria in the world cup qualifiers earlier this year.

The other four countries representing Africa is Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal. 32 nations from around the world will be competing to be crowned the best football country in the world at this year’s tournament.

The football world cup is undoubtedly one of the biggest sports tournaments in the world with more than half a billion viewers tuning in to watch the final in 2018.

The group stage matches for the tournament is already available to view.

The tournament will have eight groups of four teams each and Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Ghana will be playing a few warm up matches to get ready for the upcoming football world cup.

The Black Stars lost their warm up match against Japan 4-1 earlier this month on the 10th of June in Kobe but finished 3rd in the Kirin Cup by beating Chile in penalty shootout 3-1 on the 14th of June.

There are still few remaining games for the Black Stars to play before heading into the competition. Ghana will be facing Angola in two matches in September for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Ghana’s first match in FIFA World Cup will be against Portugal which is scheduled to take place on the 24th of November, they will then face South Korea on the 28th and their last group stage match will be against Uruguay on the 2nd of December.