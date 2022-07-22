The second edition of Finex Skills Hub’s Excel Our Girls project has been launched.

The project is a sponsored, hands-on training program for girls under 25 in data analytics and coding.

The girls will undergo training to build data-driven apps using Microsoft Excel and Appsheet and will end the project with an app competition where each of them will showcase their apps.

22 girls have been selected for the second edition of the training.

“The objective of the project is to train girls to build data-driven solutions using Microsoft Excel and any other programming language (Python, R, Power BI, Power Apps, AppSheet etc). Each cohort will specialize in a special programming language and use this to build solutions for a recurring national problem,” the hub says in a statement.

It added that, “The project will empower and create a pool of critical thinkers who will be leaders in providing practical data-driven solutions in their various communities or organizations. The program is currently sponsored by individual donors who believe in this vision of empowering our young girls.”

The 10-week intensive program features online classroom meetings to teach and discuss topics and assignments, as well as weekly physical workshops where participants will apply learning tips during the week.

The 22 participants will receive guidance and support from industry players on specific projects designed by the girls before their competitive capstone project, where they will build data-driven solutions.